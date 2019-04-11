Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Greenback dips below ¥111.10 in Tokyo trading, penned in by Chinese stocks and euro's advance

JIJI

The dollar weakened below ¥111.10 in Tokyo trading Thursday, pressured by a retreat in Chinese stocks retreat and an advance in the euro.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.08-09, down from ¥111.18-18 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1281-1281, up from $1.1265-1266, and at ¥125.32-33, up from ¥125.25-26.

After trading at ¥111.90-10, the dollar moved up on buying by Japanese importers in midmorning trading, later easing to around ¥111.05.

A currency broker said the dollar “moved on a relatively firm note, supported by the Nikkei stock average’s rebound, real-demand backed dollar purchases and a halt to a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.”

But the U.S. currency failed to go higher due to selling induced by Chinese stocks’ sluggishness and the euro’s appreciation, traders said.

“It’s difficult for investors to tilt positions prior to the start of Japan-U.S. trade negotiations and the 10-day holiday in Japan,” an asset management firm official said, referring to this year’s extra long Golden Week.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A FamilyMart convenience store in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture
Japan's famed convenience stores look to cut opening hours amid labor shortage
Apart from culture, food and a superefficient rail system, one of the things that most impresses travelers to Japan is its convenience stores, bursting with sushi, alcohol, underwear and ready-m...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes remarks Thursday morning after a meeting of Cabinet ministers was convened to discuss the Brexit issue.
Japan government to monitor markets after Brexit delayed, Abe says
Japan will continue to urge the U.K. to avoid leaving the European Union without any deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday, following news that an arrangement had been reach...
Prospective employees listen to a company representative at a job fair held in Tokyo.
Japan to draw up plans to support workers stuck in nonregular employment in their 30s and 40s
The government has decided to draw up a program aimed at facilitating stable employment of nonregular workers in their 30s and 40s who were unable to obtain regular positions upon graduation fro...

, , , ,