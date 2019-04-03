Dollar rises above ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar topped ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by growing hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.51, up from ¥111.37 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1236-1237, up from $1.1199, and at ¥125.30-31, up from 124.¥73.

The dollar moved in a narrow ¥111.30 range early in the morning. But the greenback scaled to around ¥111.52 in midmorning trading on buying sparked by a Financial Times report that the United States and China were drawing closer to a final trade deal.

Although the dollar eased below ¥111.40 past noon, the U.S. currency rose back above ¥111.50 in the late afternoon thanks to purchases on a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield in off-hours trading and solid performances of Chinese stocks, traders said.

“The dollar-yen pair was largely firm amid a growing risk-on mood, but its climb above ¥111.50 prompted selling,” a currency broker said. “The dollar lacked momentum to hit ¥112.”

Despite the optimistic U.K. media report ahead of the start of ministerial-level trade talks between the United States and China in Washington on Wednesday, players refrained from full-fledged dollar buying as they wanted to see the outcome of the talks, an official at a foreign exchange margin trade service firm said.