Shoppers hunt for bargains at the Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo's Ginza neighborhood. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Three of Japan's top department store operators report March sales growth

JIJI

Three of the country’s four major department store operators posted year-on-year growth in same-store sales in March, backed by brisk sales of luxury goods to visitors from abroad.

Sales at Takashimaya Co. grew 1.2 percent, while figures rose 0.9 percent at both Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and J. Front Retailing Co., which runs the Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores.

Sogo & Seibu Co., a unit of Seven & I Holdings Co., saw its sales fall 0.7 percent.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings posted double-digit growth in sales of duty-free items for the first time in eight months.

“Appetite is growing for spring clothing due to a rise in temperatures” after weak clothing sales during a mild winter, an official with the company said.

Some chains launched sales of items linked to the country’s next era name, Reiwa, as soon as it was announced late Monday morning.

“We expect that the celebratory mood will spark consumption,” a Takashimaya official said.

Reiwa will replace the current era, Heisei, on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn down on profit-taking
Stocks failed Tuesday to keep early gains and ended lower, hit by waves of selling to lock in profits after a two-session rally. The Nikkei 225 average closed down 3.72 points, or 0.02 percent, ...
MUFG Bank is cutting new hires next year by 45 percent, while Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. are also planning reductions.
Japan's big banks to slash hiring of new graduates in 2020 due to automation and low rates
Major lender MUFG Bank plans to hire only 530 new graduates next April, down about 45 percent from this year, according to informed sources. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Financial Gr...
Toyota's basketball robot Cue 3 is seen Monday at a gymnasium in Fuchu, Tokyo. The 207-centimeter-tall machine made five of eight three-point shots during the demonstration, a ratio its engineers say is worse than usual.
Toyota's Cue 3 robot can't slam dunk or even dribble, but it shoots a mean 3-pointer
It can't dribble, let alone slam dunk, but Toyota's basketball robot hardly ever misses a free throw or a 3-pointer. The 207-centimeter-tall (6 feet 10-inches) machine made five of eight 3-point...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shoppers hunt for bargains at the Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo's Ginza neighborhood. | KYODO

, , , , ,