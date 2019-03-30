National / Crime & Legal

Filipino woman killed, another injured after being hit by car in Yamagata city

Kyodo

YAMAGATA - One Filipino woman was killed and another was in a critical condition Saturday after both were hit by a car while walking home from work in the city of Yamagata, police said.

Inoue Colline Grace Coner, 33, was confirmed dead and Konno Queenie Dumas, 30, was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical condition, local police said.

The accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. when the women, who both live in the city, were returning home from work.

They may have been crossing the road when the accident occurred, according to police.

The driver, Kenya Oba, 35, was arrested at the scene.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

More than 70 percent of adults convicted of abusing their own children or children they live with were abused or neglected when they themselves were children, a recent survey showed Saturday.
Survey finds 70% of adults convicted of abusing own kids were mistreated themselves
More than 70 percent of adults convicted of abusing their own children or children they lived with experienced being abused or neglected when they were children themselves, a survey showed Satur...
Image Not Available
Japanese municipalities and companies urged to craft evacuation plans in event mega-quake rocks P...
The government Friday urged municipalities and companies to flesh out preparations for a massive earthquake that could occur off the Pacific coast, including evacuation plans for areas that may ...
Crowds descend upon Imperial Palace's Inui Street to see cherry blossoms
Crowds of spectators enjoyed cherry blossom viewing along Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Saturday after the area was opened to the public. Inui Street, which stretches ab...

, ,