Dollar firmer around ¥110.65 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer around ¥110.65 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday thanks to buying to adjust positions, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed due to a lack of fresh incentives.

“Marker players are keeping a close eye on the next moves on Britain’s planned exit from the European Union and U.S.-China trade talks,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities house said.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.67-67, up from ¥110.19-19 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1251-1252, down from $1.1312-1312, and at ¥124.51-52, down from ¥124.65-65.

An official of a Japanese bank said the dollar’s downside was solid. “Buybacks were observed when the dollar fell and approached the psychologically important line of ¥110.30,” the official said.

But dealers agreed that market players “found it difficult to trade actively during Tokyo hours,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

A fall in U.S. long-term interest rates has weighed on the dollar, a currency broker said. But relatively high U.S. short-term interest rates have discouraged players to sell the dollar,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.