Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firmer around ¥110.65 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥110.65 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday thanks to buying to adjust positions, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed due to a lack of fresh incentives.

“Marker players are keeping a close eye on the next moves on Britain’s planned exit from the European Union and U.S.-China trade talks,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities house said.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.67-67, up from ¥110.19-19 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1251-1252, down from $1.1312-1312, and at ¥124.51-52, down from ¥124.65-65.

An official of a Japanese bank said the dollar’s downside was solid. “Buybacks were observed when the dollar fell and approached the psychologically important line of ¥110.30,” the official said.

But dealers agreed that market players “found it difficult to trade actively during Tokyo hours,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

A fall in U.S. long-term interest rates has weighed on the dollar, a currency broker said. But relatively high U.S. short-term interest rates have discouraged players to sell the dollar,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on ex-dividend impact
JIJI Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, pressured by selling a day after the deadline for securing rights to fiscal 2018 year-end dividends. The 225-issu...
Sony Corp.'s remotely controlled New Concept Cart SC-1 can carry three passengers and doesn't have a steering wheel.
Sony to conduct tests on remotely driven cars with NTT Docomo
Sony Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday they will start conducting joint tests in Guam this summer on remotely driven cars using next-generation 5G services. The New Concept Cart SC-1 deve...
Japan's securities watchdog is seeking a ¥133 million fine on a unit of U.S. financial giant Citigroup Inc. for the alleged rigging of Japanese government bond futures prices.
Fine sought for Citigroup unit over alleged rigging of Japanese government bond futures
The nation's securities watchdog is seeking a ¥133 million fine for a unit of U.S. financial giant Citigroup Inc. for the alleged rigging of Japanese government bond futures prices. The Securiti...

,