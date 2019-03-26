Japan gives initial OK for use of textbooks that outline country's position on island disputes with China and South Korea

The use of elementary school textbooks that describe Japan’s position on two island groups disputed with China and South Korea passed initial screening Tuesday based on guidelines adopted in 2017, drawing protests from the neighboring nations.

The education ministry approved for the academic year beginning April 1, 2020, the social studies textbooks, which reflect the position of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government on territorial issues.

Seoul reacted sharply to the move the same day, releasing a statement saying it “strongly condemns the Japanese government’s approval” of the textbooks and summoning Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine to lodge a protest.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters, “China’s position on the Diaoyu Islands issue is clear and consistent,” using China’s name for the Senkaku islets.

“The Diaoyu Islands and their adjacent islets have been an inherent part of Chinese territory since ancient times. No matter what Japan says, this reality cannot be changed,” Geng said.

All six social studies textbooks to be used by fifth- and sixth-grade students say the South Korea-controlled Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan, which Seoul calls Dokdo, and the Japan-controlled Senkaku islet group in the East China Sea, claimed by China and Taiwan, are an “inherent part of Japan’s territory.”

A ministry advisory panel tasked with screening textbooks urged some publishers to add a description that Japan has lodged protests with South Korea for its control over Takeshima and the government’s position that there is “no dispute” over the Senkakus, according to the ministry.

Japan’s claim to the Russian-held islands has already been taken up in elementary school textbooks. The islands are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology revises the curriculum guidelines roughly every 10 years.

The latest version in 2017 said that all of the islands and islets in the three areas are Japan’s “inherent territories.”

Among other subjects, all seven English textbooks were endorsed. The language will be taught as an individual subject to fifth- and sixth-grade students from the 2020 academic year.

Amid Abe’s ambition to revise Japan’s pacifist Constitution, one of the social studies textbooks explains that some people are in favor of amending the supreme law, which has remained intact since taking effect in 1947, while others are opposed to the move.

On the back of growing awareness over sexual minorities in the country, some health education textbooks mention people whose biological sex does not match their gender identity.