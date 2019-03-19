Ground Self-Defense Force personnel participate in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in December 2016. | KYODO

National

With April dispatch to Egypt, Japan eyes first overseas SDF mission not under U.N. command

Kyodo

Japan will send two Self-Defense Force members to a multinational peacekeeping force in Egypt in mid-April, their first dispatch to an overseas mission that is not under the command of the United Nations, the government said Tuesday.

The government is accelerating its preparation for Cabinet approval in late March for the dispatch of the SDF members to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers on the Sinai Peninsula.

If the dispatch through November is realized, it will mark the first application of new security legislation that has expanded the scope of the SDF’s international activities.

The multinational mission, initiated by the United States, has been supervising the implementation of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel following the Arab-Israeli War.

The new security law that came into effect in 2016 allows SDF participation in overseas peacekeeping operations even if they are not under the control of the United Nations.

The government sent Defense Ministry officials to assess the situation on the Sinai Peninsula earlier this month and they apparently judged that the dispatch will not run counter to five legal requirements governing participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

The so-called five principles will be applied when Japan sends SDF members abroad for peacekeeping operations, whether or not the mission is under U.N. control. The requirements include the existence of a cease-fire agreement among warring parties.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Katsuya Takasu
Auschwitz museum rebuts Holocaust denial tweet by Japanese celebrity doctor Katsuya Takasu
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland recently responded to a high-profile Japanese plastic surgeon's 3-year-old Twitter post denying the Holocaust by issuing a tweet in Japanese des...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on the revision of the child abuse prevention law and associated measures at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's Cabinet OKs stronger laws to prevent child abuse after spate of tragic cases
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the child abuse prevention law and related legislation following several cases of serious mistreatment of children in the name of discipline.
This Feb. 22image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the shadow (center above) of the Hayabusa2 spacecraft after its successful touchdown on the asteroid Ryugu. Japan's space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft will follow up last month's touchdown on a distant asteroid with another risky mission — to drop an explosive to make a crater and collect underground samples to get possible clues to the origin of the solar system.
Japan's Hayabusa2 to bomb asteroid in attempt to make crater for underground samples
Japan's space agency said Monday that its Hayabusa2 spacecraft will follow up last month's touchdown on a distant asteroid with another risky mission — dropping an explosive on the asteroid to make...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel participate in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in December 2016. | KYODO

, , ,