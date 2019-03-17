National / Politics

Japan and U.S. to develop new radar system for Aegis warships

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Japan and the United States are working toward the joint development of a new radar system for Aegis-equipped U.S. Navy warships, as part of efforts to improve defense capabilities, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

The coordination by the two countries for the plan aimed at combating new weapons, including hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia, has entered the final phase, the sources said.

Japan, which also faces nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, is hoping to strengthen its security alliance with the United States through the joint development.

Japan regards the envisioned joint development as important to its defense, but the country’s involvement in the project could cause concerns about it being seen as encouraging an arms race between major powers, some observers said.

Japan’s development together with the United States of the SM-3 Block 2A interceptor was completed this month and it has moved into production.

The new radar system to provide 360 degrees of surveillance on the warships is expected to be the next pillar of Japan’s defense collaboration with the United States.

The warships plan to have two different types of air and missile defense radar in the future. One is AN/SPY-6, with an upgraded radar to be used to detect high-altitude threats, which is on schedule to be delivered starting in 2020.

Currently, the AN/SPQ-9B system is used to detect and track low-flying threats, but it is a traditional rotating radar that cannot completely avoid having blind spots.

The new radar to be developed by Japan and the United States will be a nonrotating system, according to the sources.

The U.S. Navy recently ordered five more AN/SPQ-9B units for $21.5 million, according to U.S. media reports. The new system could be even more expensive.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A rare ibis given by China to Japan has laid an egg for the first time in this photo taken on Saturday at the Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Center in Sado, Niigata Prefecture.
Rare ibis given by China to Japan last year lays first egg
A rare ibis given by China to Japan as a symbol of friendship last year has laid an egg for the first time, a local government said Sunday. The egg laid by Guan Guan, one of a pair gifte...
Isabelita Vinuya, 81, a former 'comfort woman' talks during the opening on Saturday of a month-long art exhibit on Filipino comfort women at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines.
Student-curated exhibit keeps Filipino 'comfort women' struggle alive
A month-long art exhibit about Filipino "comfort women" opened Saturday at a university in Manila. The exhibit, titled "In the Spaces We Mend, Inheriting the Unfinished Narrative of the ...
National Defense Academy graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of a graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday.
Abe doubles down on constitutional reform and pledges defense buildup in speech before National D...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe renewed his commitment Sunday to amending Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, one of his key policy goals and a decades-old pledge of his ruling party. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,