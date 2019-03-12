Stocks jump on Wall Street rally, Brexit optimism

Stocks soared Tuesday as buying sentiment swelled following a Wall Street rebound and amid rising prospects for a deal for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The Nikkei 225 average surged 378.60 points, or 1.79 percent, to end at 21,503.69. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 99.53 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 24.04 points, or 1.52 percent, higher at 1,605.48 after climbing 9.00 points Monday.

Stocks surged from the outset as buying got a boost from both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite index snapping five-session losing streaks on Monday.

The market was also supported by growing optimism that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided, after media reported that British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed on a revised deal, brokers said.

“A risk-on mood strengthened” also thanks to Shanghai stocks’ continued briskness, said Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., pointed out that behind Tuesday’s jump was futures-linked buying prompted by the Wall Street rally.

Meanwhile, Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said, “Now that the Nikkei has topped 21,500, the market is likely to attract selling on a rally.”

Profit-taking emerged toward the day’s closing, an official at a midsize securities firm said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,893 to 185 in the first section, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.231 billion shares from Monday’s 1.045 billion.

Monotaro rose on buying spurred by the tool shopping website operator’s robust sales in February.

Semiconductor-related issues and other technology names, including chipmaking gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron and electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing, buoyed across the board after U.S. technologies fared well Monday.

Clothing store chain Fast Retailing and tech investment giant SoftBank Group were among other major winners.

By contrast, automaker Suzuki, beverage producer Kirin Holdings and Zozo, the operator of online fashion mall Zozotown, sank on selective selling.