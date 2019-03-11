National / Crime & Legal

Two men in coma after shooting at Osaka gambling den; suspect at large

Kyodo

OSAKA - Two men are in a coma after being shot early Monday morning at a members-only gambling venue in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district, police said.

The suspect, thought to be a man in his 30s, is on the run after the shooting at the casino-style online gambling hub, police said, adding that he left his revolver at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect intended to murder the two men, a 42-year-old employee of the venue and a 32-year-old customer, as he shot them immediately upon entering the facility. Police are looking into whether the suspect knew his victims.

A call was placed to the emergency services at around 1 a.m. Monday, with the initial report saying there was an unconscious man in the venue.

The suspect shot the employee in the head and the customer in the left side of the chest before fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as being about 160 cm tall with short hair and was said to be wearing a gray T-shirt and trousers at the time of the shooting, police said. Another employee in his 30s was in a different room and escaped unhurt, they said.

“This is a very lively area but I do not recall any past shootings,” said a man in his 40s who delivers napkins to restaurants in the area.

“It’s shocking to hear someone has been shot here,” said a 26-year-old employee of a nearby convenience store.

In the wake of the shooting, more than 10 police officers entered and exited the cordoned-off building where the venue was located as a group of passersby gathered.

An elementary school located 400 meters away from the venue posted teachers along nearby roads to supervise arriving students in the morning, and asked parents to ensure that their children do not pass in front of the venue.

“I am very worried because of the proximity of the attack to our school,” said Vice Principal Shingo Akae.

