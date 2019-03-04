Nikkei hits three-month high on U.S.-China trade hopes

The Nikkei 225 average hit a three-month closing high Monday, driven by hopes for an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China.

The key market gauge gained 219.35 points, or 1.02 percent, to end at 21,822.04, its best finish since Dec. 5. On Friday, it advanced 217.53 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 11.87 points, or 0.73 percent, higher at 1,627.59 after adding 8.06 points Friday.

Sentiment improved after The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet, probably around March 27, to ink a formal trade agreement.

Higher U.S. equities on Friday and the dollar’s advance against the yen also lifted sentiment, brokers said.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., attributed some of Monday’s gains to a rise of over 100 points in U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures in off-hours trading as well as the strength of Chinese stocks following the report about a potential trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

But Miura said that “investors may be too optimistic” about the course of U.S.-China trade talks, citing the failure to reach an agreement at last week’s summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A brokerage official said a pickup in trading value will be needed for the Nikkei to maintain its strength and test 22,000 this week. The index last traded above the psychologically important threshold on Dec. 4.

Trading volume totaled 1.127 billion shares in the first section, down from 1.148 billion Friday.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,481 to 579, while 72 issues were unchanged.

China-linked issues attracted purchases following the report on trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Construction machinery company Komatsu gained 3.15 percent, industrial robot producer Fanuc 3.48 percent and Yaskawa Electric 5.08 percent.

Beverage producer Ito En added 3.79 percent on improved earnings.

Other major winners included Takeda Pharmaceutical and SoftBank Group.

Automakers were downbeat. Suzuki fell 3.88 percent, Honda 1.30 percent and Toyota 0.90 percent.

Japan Tobacco dropped 1.19 percent, extending its losing streak to a fourth session.