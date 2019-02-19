Visitors feed deer at Nara Park earlier this month. | KYODO

80% of those hurt by wild deer in Nara park are foreign tourists, as injuries hit record high

Kyodo

NARA - The number of people injured by wild deer at Nara Park, a major tourist attraction in the city of Nara, has hit a record high of 200 in the current fiscal year, with foreign visitors feeding the animals accounting for some 80 percent of those wounded, the Nara Prefectural Government said Tuesday.

The number of those injured has quadrupled over the five years to fiscal 2018. Last April, the Nara government began offering multilingual tips on how to safely feed the deer that live in the 600-hectare park, which encompasses the famous Todaiji temple and Kasuga Shrine.

The more than 1,000 deer that roam the park are designated as national treasures and visitors can feed them with special crackers.

Many of the injuries are believed to have occurred when tourists tried to take photos of themselves feeding the animals, often while teasing them — such as by holding the crackers out of reach. While injuries among foreigners continued to rise, those among Japanese have held steady.

The number of foreign visitors to Nara Prefecture, where the park is located, increased almost tenfold from 2012 to some 2.09 million in 2017.

As of late January in fiscal 2018, which began last April, most of the 200 injuries were minor, such as bites, but eight people sustained serious wounds such as broken bones when deer charged into them. Between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2017, a total of 10 people had suffered serious injuries.

To prevent harm, signs with tips in English, Chinese and Japanese advising tourists how to feed deer have been put up at the park and at nearby shops selling crackers.

The panels tell feeders to give the deer crackers immediately rather than teasing them by withholding the food as such behavior angers the animals. Visitors are also urged to show their hands to let the animal know when there are no more crackers.

Since December, members of a civic group have given information about feeding deer to foreign tourists using translating devices and cautioned about possible injuries.

“At first sight it seems that the deer are calm but, because they are wild, they can attack people,” said Akimasa Yoshimura, 60, the head of the group.

“One of the good things about Nara is the opportunity for people to interact with deer. We would like to reduce trouble between them as much as possible so that they would like to come back again,” he said.

