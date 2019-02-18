In message to Kim, families say they won't oppose normalization of Japan-North Korea ties if abductees returned

Families of Japanese abducted to North Korea decades ago said Sunday that they do not oppose Japan normalizing diplomatic relations with the country if the victims are immediately returned home.

In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the families asked him to return all abductees immediately.

This is the first message addressed to a North Korean leader since the group of families formed in 1997.

The families said they “do not intend to oppose normalizing Japan-North Korea diplomatic relations” by eliciting secrets from the victims who return.

The message said the families only “anxiously want to live quiet lives with the victims.”

“We’ve decided to deliver a humanitarian message instead of only applying pressure to North Korea using mainly economic sanctions,” said Sakie Yokota, 83, whose daughter Megumi was kidnapped to North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13. “This is one way (for the victims) to return home.”

Shigeo Iizuka, head of the group, said the families want the returns to happen as soon as possible, but the group also wants the government to take a step-by-step approach before realizing a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim.

As the first step, Iizuka said, the families want U.S. President Donald Trump to take up the abduction issue during the planned meeting with Kim later this month.

“We want (the president) to tell North Korea to return the Japanese. It will not move forward at all unless Kim makes the decision,” Iizuka said.

Iizuka’s younger sister, Yaeko Taguchi, was kidnapped in 1978 when she was 22.

Japan officially lists 17 nationals as abductees but suspects North Korea’s involvement in even more disappearances. Five were repatriated in 2002 under an initiative led by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

In the latest development, a government official revealed Friday that North Korea has informed Japan that Minoru Tanaka, a Hyogo Prefecture native who vanished in 1978, is living in Pyongyang with his wife and children.

Japan has also been informed that Tatsumitsu Kaneda, who used to work with Tanaka at the same noodle shop in Kobe and disappeared at age 26, is living in North Korea with his wife and children, according to the official.

Tanaka went missing in 1978 after departing from Narita airport for Vienna. According to a man believed to be a former North Korean agent, the proprietor of the ramen restaurant Tanaka worked at, also secretly an operative, helped lure him abroad to be abducted.

The following year, Kaneda disappeared after telling people around him that he would go to Tokyo to meet with Tanaka.