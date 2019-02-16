Visitors walk outside the New International Terminal of Haneda airport in Tokyo in October 2010. | BLOOMBERG

National

JR East project to build three new access lines to Tokyo's Haneda airport to begin in May

JIJI

East Japan Railway Co. has announced that it will launch a project in May to establish three new train routes linking central areas of the capital with Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

JR East will aim to open the new routes in 2029, it said Friday.

“Creating various access routes to Haneda is socially important as the number of users of the airport is expected to continue increasing,” JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said in a speech at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo the same day.

The planned routes, which will also use part of existing train lines, will connect Haneda with Tokyo Station, Shinjuku Station and Shin-Kiba Station, respectively, according to the company.

After the opening, the one-way travel time between Tokyo Station and Haneda will be cut to 18 minutes, compared with the current 30 minutes. A one-way trip will take about 20 minutes for both the Shinjuku and Shin-Kiba routes, compared to over 40 minutes now.

JR East estimates construction costs for a section to be shared by the three routes and the rest of the Tokyo Station route at about ¥300 billion.

Shinjuku and Tokyo stations are among the busiest rail hubs in the capital. Shin-Kiba Station is shared for use by JR East’s Keiyo Line, Tokyo Metro Co.’s Yurakucho Line and the Rinkai Line of Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Inc.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Russian Tupolev Tu-95 is photographed from a British Royal Air Force Typhoon quick reaction alert aircraft after the Russian bomber approached the NATO Air Policing Area north of Scotland in April 2014.
Air Self-Defense Force jets scrambled as Russian bombers and fighters skirt Japanese coasts
Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept four nuclear-capable Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers and four Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jets flying in two separate f...
Prime minister Shinzo Abe laughs as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last June.
Trump claims Japan's Abe nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize
Did Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize? Trump seems to think so. The U.S. leader said Friday in a wide-ranging speech from the Rose G...
Minoru Tanaka
Abductee Minoru Tanaka and missing coworker Tatsumitsu Kaneda alive in Pyongyang: report
North Korea has informed Japan that Minoru Tanaka, a Hyogo Prefecture native who vanished in 1978, is living in Pyongyang with his wife and children, Kyodo News reported Friday, quoting an unnam...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Visitors walk outside the New International Terminal of Haneda airport in Tokyo in October 2010. | BLOOMBERG

, ,