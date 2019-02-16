JR East project to build three new access lines to Tokyo's Haneda airport to begin in May

East Japan Railway Co. has announced that it will launch a project in May to establish three new train routes linking central areas of the capital with Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

JR East will aim to open the new routes in 2029, it said Friday.

“Creating various access routes to Haneda is socially important as the number of users of the airport is expected to continue increasing,” JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said in a speech at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo the same day.

The planned routes, which will also use part of existing train lines, will connect Haneda with Tokyo Station, Shinjuku Station and Shin-Kiba Station, respectively, according to the company.

After the opening, the one-way travel time between Tokyo Station and Haneda will be cut to 18 minutes, compared with the current 30 minutes. A one-way trip will take about 20 minutes for both the Shinjuku and Shin-Kiba routes, compared to over 40 minutes now.

JR East estimates construction costs for a section to be shared by the three routes and the rest of the Tokyo Station route at about ¥300 billion.

Shinjuku and Tokyo stations are among the busiest rail hubs in the capital. Shin-Kiba Station is shared for use by JR East’s Keiyo Line, Tokyo Metro Co.’s Yurakucho Line and the Rinkai Line of Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Inc.