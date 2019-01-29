Don't call them 2020 Tokyo Olympics volunteers, call them the 'Field Cast'

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Monday that volunteers working at competition venues and the athletes’ village will be known as the “Field Cast.”

Prospective volunteers had until Jan. 20 to vote for one of four proposed nicknames, which also included “Games Anchor,” “Games Force” and “Shining Blue.” Field Cast received 16,187 of the 37,739 votes, while Shining Blue was the second-most popular with 10,328.

City volunteers, recruited separately by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will be known as the “City Cast” and will offer transport and sightseeing information to spectators and tourists inside the capital.

Organizers said the monikers are intended to create a sense of unity among volunteers, and they will strive to boost recognition of the nicknames after orientation sessions begin on Feb. 9.

“We believe that each volunteer is essential to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto.

“We will continue our preparations so that all games volunteers and staff will grow to love and be proud of these names, and will help in leading to the success of the games.”

The nicknaming trend began in 2012 at the London Games, where volunteers were known as “Games Makers.” Those at last year’s Pyeongchang Winter Games were called “Passion Crew.”

Last week, organizers revealed they had received over 200,000 volunteer applications, far surpassing their original target of 80,000 when they began the online process in September.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.