Construction for the maglev train route at Nagoya Station in December 2017 | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Two contractors for Tokyo-Osaka maglev rail project ordered to partly halt business over bid-rigging

Kyodo

SAITAMA - The transport ministry ordered two major contractors on Friday to temporarily suspend part of their business operations after they were fined last year by a Tokyo court for rigging bids for construction work on the Tokyo-Osaka maglev train project.

Under the order based on Japan’s construction business law, Obayashi Corp. and Shimizu Corp. are prohibited from engaging in new construction projects for 120 days from Feb. 2. But they can continue to work on projects they have already started.

Last October, the Tokyo District Court ordered Obayashi and Shimizu to pay ¥200 million ($1.83 million) and ¥180 million in fines, respectively, for violating the antimonopoly law by colluding with two other major contractors, Kajima Corp. and Taisei Corp., in rigging bids.

A separate trial for Taisei, Kajima and two former executives of the contractors will start on Feb. 14 at the Tokyo District Court.

The four contractors had been suspended from bidding for projects ordered by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and others for four months from March last year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Higher stock prices sees dollar firmer around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading
The dollar scaled to around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading Friday, aided by higher stock prices in Japan and abroad. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.36-36, up from ¥108.78-78 at the same time Thur...
Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko bites his lips during a news conference at the automaker's headquarters in Tokyo on Friday.
Carlos Ghosn received €8 million in 'improper' payments from Dutch joint venture, Nissan says
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn received nearly €8 million (about ¥1 billion) in "improper payments" from a Netherlands-based joint venture, the car giant alleged Friday, threatening to sue to reco...
A product specialist is pictured at the Genesis booth at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday.
Detroit auto show models — the human ones — embrace their changing role in the #MeToo era
Every year at the Detroit auto show, good-looking women — and men — are deployed by the carmakers to present their new vehicles. But with the shock wave created by the #MeToo movement still reve...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Construction for the maglev train route at Nagoya Station in December 2017 | KYODO

, , , ,