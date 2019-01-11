Saitama homeless man found napping under Omiya Station train platform held for alleged trespassing

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he was found sleeping under a train platform at Omiya Station in the city of Saitama, the police said Thursday.

Riku Kogure, who resides in Kuki, about 15 km north, was taken into custody for allegedly trespassing by going under the station’s No. 5 platform.

“I’ve been sleeping here. I was troubled over my job hunting and I didn’t want to go home,” Kogure was quoted as saying by the police.

According to investigators and the local fire department, a piece of timber and some garbage caught fire under the platform around 1 p.m. on Thursday, causing white smoke to billow out. When firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene, they found Kogure squatting nearby.

Investigators are trying to determine whether he had something to do with the fire as well.

According to East Japan Railway Co., there is a wall between the area under the platform where Kogure was found and the rails, which were not in use at the time, but he apparently snuck in through a gap.