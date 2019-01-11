National

Saitama homeless man found napping under Omiya Station train platform held for alleged trespassing

Kyodo

SAITAMA - A 20-year-old man was arrested after he was found sleeping under a train platform at Omiya Station in the city of Saitama, the police said Thursday.

Riku Kogure, who resides in Kuki, about 15 km north, was taken into custody for allegedly trespassing by going under the station’s No. 5 platform.

“I’ve been sleeping here. I was troubled over my job hunting and I didn’t want to go home,” Kogure was quoted as saying by the police.

According to investigators and the local fire department, a piece of timber and some garbage caught fire under the platform around 1 p.m. on Thursday, causing white smoke to billow out. When firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene, they found Kogure squatting nearby.

Investigators are trying to determine whether he had something to do with the fire as well.

According to East Japan Railway Co., there is a wall between the area under the platform where Kogure was found and the rails, which were not in use at the time, but he apparently snuck in through a gap.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Redevelopment planning is underway for the former site of Tsukiji market, which was closed in October last year.
With eye on tourism, Tsukiji redevelopment planning set to accelerate in 2019
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will soon accelerate work to draw up a blueprint for redevelopment of the former site of the landmark Tsukiji food market, following its closure in October 2018. ...
Tourists in kimono walk through the gates at Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto on Dec. 9.
Tourists to Japan hit record 31 million in 2018, helped by easier visas for visitors from India, ...
The estimated number of overseas visitors to Japan reached a record high 31.19 million in 2018, up 8.7 percent from the previous year and rising for the seventh straight year, the tourism minister ...
A TV screen shows a live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's news conference in Seoul on Thursday.
Japan fires back after South Korea's Moon urges Tokyo to take a 'humble stance' on wartime labor ...
The government on Friday rebutted South Korean President Moon Jae-in's accusation over Tokyo's response to Seoul's top court rulings on wartime labor involving Japanese companies. "It is extreme...

, , ,