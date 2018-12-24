AWACS aircraft to coordinate with carrier-borne F-35Bs as part of Japan’s defense plans: sources

The Defense Ministry is considering utilizing airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft for surveillance in case cutting-edge F-35B stealth fighters are eventually operated on the Izumo-class helicopter carrier once the vessel is revamped to serve as a de facto aircraft carrier, it has been learned.

Specifically, AWACS aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force would fly from a ground base to conduct surveillance missions in operational areas of the U.S.-made fighter jets carried by the revamped Izumo of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, government sources said.

The pacific Constitution doesn’t allow for the possession of offensive aircraft carriers. Carrying AWACS aircraft is one of the conditions for a vessel to be labeled an offensive aircraft carrier, according to the government.

While the Izumo would be unable to carry AWACS planes after the planned revamp, the functions of jets based on the vessel can be supported with the use of AWACS aircraft deployed at the ASDF’s Hamamatsu base in Shizuoka Prefecture, the sources said.

U.S. aircraft carriers have AWACS planes to detect enemy aircraft in operational airspace for air strikes and other missions. Installation of such planes would be impossible on the Izumo as its flight deck is too short.

The Defense Ministry believes that the use of AWACS aircraft, which have a range of about 9,000 km, would be helpful when operating Izumo-based F-35B fighters in areas around remote islands in the Pacific, where radar and other air defense systems are insufficient, according to the government sources. F-35Bs are capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings.

AWACS aircraft are able to detect not only oncoming enemy planes but also targets beyond the horizon that the radar on a surface ship cannot recognize, and also have the command and control functions for fighter jets.

In its new defense guidelines, released last week, the government revealed plans to remodel the Izumo into a de facto aircraft carrier.

The new guidelines noted the strengthening of the Chinese military’s air and sea capabilities in recent years, and the diversification of its routes and troop formations.

After the overhaul, the Izumo carrying F-35Bs is expected to be operated in areas around remote Nansei islands in the southwest and areas between the islands of Iwoto and Minamitorishima in the Pacific Ocean.

The Chinese military is expanding its activities in and over areas extending to the so-called second island chain, stretching from the Ogasawara Islands to Guam, beyond the first island chain, from the Nansei islands to the Philippines.