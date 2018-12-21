Deliveries of latest HondaJet model start in Japan

Honda Aircraft Co., a U.S. unit of Honda Motor Co., started to deliver the latest model of its small HondaJet business plane to customers in Japan on Thursday.

The company held a ceremony at Haneda airport to mark the first delivery of the HondaJet Elite, priced at ¥580 million, to its joint owners, which include entrepreneur Takafumi Horie.

“Potential demand is large enough” in Japan, where the business jet market is underdeveloped, Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino said. “We aim to realize a new mobility society.”

In Japan, the company has received orders for more than 10 HondaJet Elite planes, which have a range long enough to cover Tokyo-Beijing routes.

Deliveries of the latest seven-seat model have already started in the United States and 15 other countries, including in Europe and Southeast Asia. Shipments are projected to total 40 to 50 units for 2018.