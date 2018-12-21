A HondaJet Elite is shown off at a ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the first delivery in Japan of the new small business jet, which is made by Honda Motor Co.'s U.S. aviation arm. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Deliveries of latest HondaJet model start in Japan

JIJI

Honda Aircraft Co., a U.S. unit of Honda Motor Co., started to deliver the latest model of its small HondaJet business plane to customers in Japan on Thursday.

The company held a ceremony at Haneda airport to mark the first delivery of the HondaJet Elite, priced at ¥580 million, to its joint owners, which include entrepreneur Takafumi Horie.

“Potential demand is large enough” in Japan, where the business jet market is underdeveloped, Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino said. “We aim to realize a new mobility society.”

In Japan, the company has received orders for more than 10 HondaJet Elite planes, which have a range long enough to cover Tokyo-Beijing routes.

Deliveries of the latest seven-seat model have already started in the United States and 15 other countries, including in Europe and Southeast Asia. Shipments are projected to total 40 to 50 units for 2018.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People shop during a liquidation sale at the Gump's store on Dec. 20 in San Francisco.
Historic San Francisco luxury store Gump's to close doors after 157 years
San Francisco's oldest department store, Gump's, is closing its doors after 157 years in business. Shoppers rummaged through what remained at the iconic store Thursday, with all items marked dow...
Image Not Available
Nikkei hits another 15-month low
Stocks continued to tumble on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei average marking a fresh 15-month closing low. Investor sentiment was hurt by a continued sharp fall in...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet on Friday approved a draft budget for fiscal 2019 that topped ¥100 trillion for the first time.
As social security, defense expenses continue to rise, Cabinet OKs record ¥101 trillion draf...
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday approved a record-high ¥101.46 trillion draft budget for fiscal 2019, topping ¥100 trillion for the first time amid swelling social s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A HondaJet Elite is shown off at a ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the first delivery in Japan of the new small business jet, which is made by Honda Motor Co.'s U.S. aviation arm. | KYODO

, ,