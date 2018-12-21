Nikkei hits another 15-month low

Stocks continued to tumble on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei average marking a fresh 15-month closing low.

Investor sentiment was hurt by a continued sharp fall in U.S. equities on Thursday and the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, market sources said.

The 225-issue Nikkei touched a low of 20,006.67 before closing 226.39 points, or 1.11 percent, lower at 20,166.19, a level unseen since Sept. 15, 2017. On Thursday, the index fell 595.34 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 28.97 points, or 1.91 percent, at 1,488.19, its worst finish since April 20, 2017. It fell 38.99 points on Thursday.

A sluggish performance of Chinese stocks was another factor behind Friday’s tumble, an official of an asset management firm said.

Foreign investors sold stocks before the Christmas break, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said, noting that Friday was effectively the last trading day of the year for them.

Market participants “closed their positions ahead of the three-day holiday” in Japan, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. The Tokyo market will be closed on Monday for a national holiday.

But buybacks supported the market’s downside, preventing the Nikkei from falling below 20,000, Miura said.

Losers overwhelmed winners 1,886 to 225 on the TSE’s first section, while 19 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 2.07 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.82 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered automakers Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki.

FamilyMart Uny ended 6.31 percent lower after the convenience store chain’s failure to accumulate a target amount of shares in discount store operator Don Quijote in a takeover bid, brokers said.

Other major losers included Sony as well as cosmetics maker Shiseido.

By contrast, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan shot up 9.83 percent on a news report that the company will raise product prices as early as April next year.

Also on the plus side were semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron and air conditioner producer Daikin.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 160 points to 20,050.