Nikkei tumbles to 15-month low after U.S. equities fall

The benchmark Nikkei average hit a 15-month closing low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday following an overnight slump in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei tumbled 595.34 points, or 2.84 percent, to 20,392.58, its lowest finish since Sept. 29, 2017. On Wednesday, the index lost 127.53 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 38.99 points, or 2.51 percent, at 1,517.16, a level unseen since April 24, 2017. It shed 6.36 points Wednesday.

In afternoon trading, Japanese shares accelerated their downswing due to speculative futures-led selling, market sources said.

Foreign investors “beat the Tokyo market blindly ahead of the Christmas holidays,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., said that investor sentiment was battered by a fall in Chinese equities amid concerns over the course of the global economy.

Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., said that market participants were disappointed at the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday hinted at a slower pace of interest rate hikes next year, but this was not as dovish as expected, brokers said.

The Fed “lacked consideration for (U.S. and Japanese) stocks being in a correction phase,” Kuramochi said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 2,047 to 74 in the TSE’s first section, while nine issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.82 billion shares from 1.73 billion Wednesday.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Shin-Etsu Chemical fell sharply after their U.S. peers fared poorly on Wednesday.

Other major losers included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier SoftBank closed 1.09 percent higher a day after its disappointing debut on the TSE.

Also on the plus side were daily goods manufacturer Kao and automaker Suzuki as well as Takeda Pharmaceutical.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average plummeted 710 points to 20,210.