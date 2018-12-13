Nissan to recall nearly 150,000 vehicles in Japan after faulty inspections

Nissan Motor Co. filed a recall Thursday for nearly 150,000 vehicles in Japan after discovering faulty checks had been carried out on brakes and speedometers, adding to the more than 1.14 million units the automaker has recalled over similar issues.

Nissan filed with the transport ministry the latest recall of 148,780 units, covering 11 models including the Note and March compact cars as well as the Leaf electric hatchback built at two of its domestic assembly plants between November last year and October this year.

Nissan said earlier this month that it will need to re-inspect the brake and steering systems as well as speedometers following the latest instances of quality control mismanagement, which were uncovered even as the automaker had vowed in a report in September to tighten checks to prevent a recurrence.

The vehicles subject to the latest recall also include the Elf small-sized trucks built on behalf of Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Canter Guts trucks for Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp.

Nissan said in September last year it found uncertified employees had carried out checks on vehicles for years, leading it to recall 1.14 million units across 42 models sold in Japan.

The automaker then admitted in July this year to fabricating exhaust emission and fuel economy data on vehicles for the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Nissan will also increase the number of independent directors on its board to improve its governance following the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.

The move comes as critics say a lack of strong oversight allowed Ghosn, who is credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy in the 1990s, to have extensive powers and decide the size of executive compensation at his own discretion.