Princess Mako’s boyfriend departs to study law in New York

Kyodo

Kei Komuro, the longtime boyfriend of Princess Mako, left Tokyo on Tuesday to attend law school at Fordham University in New York.

Komuro and Emperor Akihito’s eldest granddaughter met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo, where they soon began dating.

The couple, both 26, had planned to marry later this year and had already received the Emperor’s blessing. But the plans were abruptly delayed until 2020 after a string of reports that Komuro’s mother was in a dispute over money with her former fiance.

The Imperial Household Agency has denied any connection between the reports about Komuro’s mother and the delayed marriage, saying the couple needed more time to prepare.

According to a source familiar with the couple’s thinking, they still plan to get married and Komuro is studying abroad to give them “more stability.”

Currently a paralegal at a Tokyo law firm, Komuro will study in New York for three years, with the aim of passing the state’s bar examination.

Komuro will study on a full scholarship in his first year and also receive financial support from his law firm.

Princess Mako's boyfriend Kei Komuro walks in Narita airport Tuesday before leaving Japan to study in New YOrk. | KYODO

