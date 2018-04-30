Shikoku prison escapee collared in Hiroshima after three weeks on the run

A prison escapee was caught Monday in the city of Hiroshima after eluding thousands of police officers on a tiny island in the Seto Inland Sea for over three weeks, the police said.

Since 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao fled a low-security prison in Shikoku’s Ehime Prefecture on April 8, police had only been able to track him to Mukaishima, a forested 22-sq.-km island between Honshu and Shikoku with a population of around 20,000.

The convicted thief was widely believed to be using the more than 1,000 vacant houses and abundant citrus trees on the isle to evade a massive manhunt involving roughly 7,000 officers. But it turns out he wasn’t there.

Hirao, 27, was quoted by the police as saying he swam across a narrow channel to get off the island and reach the mainland.

According to the Hiroshima Prefectural Police, which has jurisdiction over Mukaishima, officers found Hirao on a street near Hiroshima Station based on a tip called in by a member of the public. His identity was confirmed shortly afterward through fingerprints and other information.

Hirao was traced to Mukaishima after a stolen car he is believed to have used was found there. Although security was tight at police checkpoints and a massive search was underway, the narrowest point between the island and Honshu is only about 200 meters wide, making it possible to swim across, though the current is strong.

According to the police, several thefts were reported during the search on Mukaishima, where the forest cover and hilly topography hampered efforts.

The search was also complicated by the fact that the numerous vacant houses on the island were off-limits to the police without permission from the owners. In many cases, the identity of the owners was unknown.

Hirao escaped from Matsuyama Prison’s Oi shipyard in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture. The shipyard is a rare, open-type prison facility without constant supervision.

Prisoners sent there must have a clean record on escapes and suicide. The shipyard has seen 19 other people escape since it was established in 1961.

Hirao began serving his term in December, but his motive for escaping remains unknown.