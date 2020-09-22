Japanese police have been using a system that can match photos of people who have been previously arrested with images gathered by surveillance cameras and social media, police officials said Saturday, a move that could raise concerns about privacy violations.

The facial analysis system has been operated by police across the nation since March to identify criminal suspects more quickly and accurately, the officials said. But critics warn that the system could turn the country into a surveillance society unless it is operated under strict rules.

“We are using the system only for criminal investigations and within the scope of law. We discard facial images that are found to be unrelated to cases,” a senior National Police Agency official said.

The NPA manages and utilizes facial images under rules set by the National Public Safety Commission, as it does with fingerprints and DNA.

About 10 million facial images are currently stored in the agency’s database, including those of suspects referred to prosecutors who have not been arrested, the officials said.

The system only requires police to enter facial data such as security camera footage. It then compares the data with database images before displaying multiple mug shots containing similar features including eyes, nose, mouth, and eyebrows.

The system also provides the name, address and criminal history of those found matching the entered data.

Before the system was introduced, investigators manually compared photos one by one.

“It is natural for the police to adopt advanced technology,” said Nobuo Komiya, a professor of criminology at Rissho University. If used properly, (the system) will have a considerable effect.”

Yasuhiko Tajima, a former professor at Sophia University well versed in privacy protection, underscored the need for legislation to limit the use of the system. “We must ensure that the increase in the number of subjects for registration in the database is not limitless.”

Article first published in The Japan Times on Sept. 13.

Warm up

One minute chat about your face.

Game

Collect words related to police, e.g., crime, safety, law, etc.

New words

1) surveillance: close observation, usually of a criminal suspect, e.g, “The mobster’s home was under surveillance for weeks.”

2) investigation: a formal inquiry or study, e.g., “The surveillance was part of an investigation into the mobster’s crimes.”

3) utilize: make practical and effective use of, e.g., “Utilize your time wisely on the test.”

Guess the headline

Japan’s police introduce f_ _ _ _ _ recognition system in cr_ _ _ _ _l probes

Questions

1) What is the surveillance system being used for?

2) Did the facial analysis system already start?

3) What concerns are there with the system?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Can you remember any crime stories from the news?

2) What are the benefits of a facial recognition system?

3) What are the drawbacks to such a system?

Reference

治安の良さは日本が高く評価されるところではありますが、残念ながら犯罪は絶えず起きています。私たちの社会を安全に保つためにはその秩序をコントロールするためのルールが必要が必要です。しかし、そのルールによって個人の自由や人権が脅かされることは近代民主主義国家として容易に受け入れられるものではないでしょう。膨大なデータがアップロードされシェアされるようになった現代社会で、その活用方法はどのようにあるべきなのでしょうか。朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。