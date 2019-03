Let's discuss the world's smallest baby boy

This week’s featured article

Keio University in Tokyo said Tuesday that a baby with a birth weight of 268 grams had been released from care at its hospital after growing to a weight of 3,238 grams, becoming the smallest boy in the world to be sent home healthy.

The previous record holder was born weighing 274 grams in Germany in 2009, the university said, citing the University of Iowa’s registry for the world’s tiniest babies.

The smallest girl was born weighing 252 grams, also in Germany, in 2015.

There had been 23 babies worldwide who survived after having been born prematurely and weighing under 300 grams, out of whom only four were boys, according to the Tiniest Babies Registry website.

The boy from Tokyo was born through an emergency cesarean section in August as his weight did not increase at 24 weeks gestation and doctors determined his life was in danger, the university said.

The baby was so small at birth that he could fit in a pair of hands. But after doctors treated him at a neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital, by managing his breathing and nutrition, he grew steadily and was able to be breastfed. He left the hospital last Wednesday, two months after the initial due date.

Babies born weighing below 1,000 grams are likely to suffer heart failure, have difficulty breathing or acquire severe infectious diseases due to their underdeveloped organs.

The survival rate of such babies in Japan and other developed nations has been as high as 90 percent in recent years. But the rate plunges for babies, especially boys, born at less than 300 grams.

“I want people to know that babies can return home vigorous even if they are born small,” said attending Dr. Takeshi Arimitsu.

Warm up

One minute chat about birth.

Game

Collect words related to babies, e.g., cute, parent, milk.

New words

1) cesarean section: delivery of a baby by surgery, e.g., “She will have a cesarean section.”

2) neonatal: the period right after a baby is born, e.g., “The baby needs neonatal care.”

3) plunge: to drop or fall rapidly, e.g. “The economy plunged recently.”

Guess the headline

World’s s_ _ _ _ est baby boy, born w_ _ _ _ ing 268 grams, now healthy and sent home from Tokyo hospital.

Questions

1) How much did the world’s smallest baby boy weigh?

2) What treatment did the baby receive?

3) What percentage of babies born severely underweight can survive in developed countries?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you know what you were like when you were born?

2) What do you think about the news of the baby’s birth and release from hospital?

3) What do you expect for the health of newborn babies in Japan and other places?

Reference

新生児の平均体重の約10分の一という体重で生まれた男の子が無事に退院し、家庭での 生活を始めました。 以前であれば守り切れなかったであろう命も、技術の進歩とともに 救うことのできる環境が日本には整い始めているようです。テクノロジーで進化する医療業界には、どんな未来が待っているのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。