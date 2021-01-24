No. 1 maegashira Daieisho clinched his maiden top-division championship Sunday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a victory over fellow rank-and-file grappler Okinoumi.

Daieisho finished the 15-day tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan with a 13-2 record after coming into the final day with a one-win lead over ozeki Shodai.

Knowing a win against No. 5 Okinoumi (7-8) would deliver him the championship, Daieisho got the result he needed in the battle of former sekiwake. Daieisho seized the advantage from the jump, hitting home first and propelling Okinoumi back and out with a series of blows to the throat.

Okinoumi, 35, entered the bout with a 10-8 career record against Daieisho, but had dropped his last four bouts against his younger rival and had not beaten him since last January.

The 27-year-old Saitama Prefecture native, who completed a clean sweep against the elite sanyaku ranks in the first week of the tournament, is the Oitekaze stable’s first Emperor’s Cup winner.

Daieisho is presented with the Emperor’s Cup by Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku after winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday. | KYODO

After setting the pace early in the tournament, he gave up a share of the lead to Shodai by losing against No. 3 Onosho on Day 11. But his title bid received a boost on the penultimate day when sekiwake Terunofuji handed Shodai his third loss.

Daieisho’s 13 wins are a career high and give him 23 for the past two tournaments, with 33 victories over three tourneys one benchmark for promotion to ozeki.

After stumbling to a 5-10 record in September in his sole tournament at sekiwake, Daieisho became the first rank-and-filer to start a tournament 7-0 against wrestlers from the top four ranks since the 15-day grand tournament format began in 1949.

The new champion earned his third career Outstanding Performance Prize and his first career Technique Prize.

Both yokozuna were absent from the tournament, which took place during a state of emergency covering the Japanese capital and several other prefectures following a spike in coronavirus cases.

All-time championship record-holder Hakuho withdrew in the lead-up to the meet after testing positive for the virus, while the other Mongolian-born grand champion, Kakuryu, pulled out ahead of his first scheduled bout due to a lower-back injury.

Ozeki Takakeisho, who came in with a shot at promotion to yokozuna, withdrew with an ankle injury on Day 10 of the meet, which saw a postwar-record 19 wrestlers withdraw from the top two divisions, 15 due to the coronavirus.