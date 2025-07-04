Around 80% of lower-income families with children in Japan said that their household finances are much worse than last year, a survey by nonprofit group Kidsdoor has shown.

A Kidsdoor official has called on the government to create a system in which people can raise children with a sense of security, amid pledges by political parties to tackle inflation in the lead-up to the July 20 Upper House election.

The survey was conducted online from late May to early June, covering 3,227 households including single-parent families and others registered for a Kidsdoor aid project. Valid responses came from 2,033 households, or 63%.