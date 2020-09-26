Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada set up two goals as Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 away against Hertha Berlin on Friday to claim their first victory after two games of the new Bundesliga season.

Starting alongside veteran former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe, Kamada’s free kick was headed home by Bas Dost in the 37th minute for a 2-0 lead. The away side added the third in the 71st minute when Sebastian Rode collected a pass from Kamada on the right before finding the net off the far upright from the edge of the box.

Andre Silva opened the scoring with a penalty after half an hour at Olympiastadion Berlin. Martin Hinteregger netted an own goal in the 77th minute for Hertha’s sole score.

Kamada, who played as an attacking midfielder, signed a contract extension with the club on Sept. 16 that will keep him in central Germany until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old netted 10 goals in all competitions last term, including his first in the German top flight and six in the Europa League. The Ehime Prefecture native, who signed for the Bundesliga outfit from Sagan Tosu in 2017, has said he is aiming for a combined total of 15 goals and assists this term.

Hasebe, in his 14th season in the Bundesliga which includes spells at Wolfsburg — where he won the league — and 1. FC Nurnberg, played as a center back. The 36-year-old in May signed a contract extension to ensure he remains with the club until the end of the season, his seventh at Eintracht.

Kamada has four caps for Japan with one goal, while Hasebe retired from international duty after racking up 114 caps and guiding Japan to the last 16 in the World Cup in Russia in 2018.