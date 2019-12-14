Soccer / J. League

S-Pulse hire Peter Cklamovski as new manager

Kyodo

Former Yokohama F. Marinos assistant manager Peter Cklamovski has been named Shimizu S-Pulse’s manager for next season, the J. League first-division squad announced on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Australian will take over from Yoshiyuki Shinoda, who will manage S-Pulse for the remainder of their Emperor’s Cup campaign before serving as an assistant next season.

This year, Cklamovski helped guide Marinos to their first J. League championship since 2004 as right-hand-man to manager Ange Postecoglou.

He had previously worked as an assistant coach with the Australian national team under Postecoglou.

S-Pulse finished this season 12th in the 18-team first division. Shinoda replaced Swedish manager Jan Jonsson in May after the team lost seven of its opening 11 matches.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team's victory over FC Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday in Salzburg, Austria.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agrees to extension until 2024
Jurgen Klopp extended his contract as Liverpool manager until 2024, the Premier League club said Friday, in a further boost to its bid to become English champion for the first time in 30 years. ...
Australia's Sam Kerr (left) competes against Brazil's Rafaelle Carvalho Souzav during a friendly in Penrith, Australia, on Sept. 16, 2017.
Australia and New Zealand confirm joint bid for 2023 Women's World Cup
Australia and New Zealand have joined forces in a bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2023. Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football announced the co-confederation bid on Friday i...
Standard Liege's Gojko Cimirot (right) vies for the ball with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in Europa League action on Thursday night.
Arsenal advances with draw against Liege
Teenager Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another to secure a 2-2 draw for Arsenal at Standard Liege on Thursday and lead the Gunners into the next stage of the Europa League. The ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Peter Cklamovski | KYODO

, ,