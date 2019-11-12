Celtics extend win streak to eight by beating Mavericks

Kemba Walker made a trio of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 Monday night.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to make the right plays,” Walker said. “My shot felt good the whole night. I was just missing them. Then, in the fourth quarter, just naturally, the competitive nature just comes out and I try to do what I can do to put the ball in the basket.”

Marcus Smart scored 17 points, Daniel Theis chipped in with 11 and Brad Wanamaker had 10 for Boston, which won its eighth straight game since a season-opening loss at Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum shot 1-for-18 from the field and scored only five points for the Celtics, who won their eighth straight game since a season-opening loss at Philadelphia.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (6-4) with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored just four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

“Porzingis had a tough night. We’re just going to flush it and move on,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said with a laugh.

Clippers 98, Raptors 88

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 21 points, Kawhi Leonard just missed a triple-double in his first game against his former team and the Clippers defeated defending NBA champion Toronto.

Leonard finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to go with nine turnovers.

Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Norman Powell added 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 14 points for the injury-depleted Raptors.

Grizzlies 113, Spurs 109

In San Antonio, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and Memphis put a damper on Tony Parker’s jersey retirement by beating the Spurs.

Parker’s uniform No. 9 was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game. They led San Antonio to four of its five championships and have the most wins (541) of any trio in NBA history.

Timberwolves 120, Pistons 114

In Detroit, Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points and Minnesota spoiled Blake Griffin’s return from injury, beating the Pistons.

Griffin played for the first time this season, coming back from hamstring and knee issues. Derrick Rose also returned to the Pistons lineup from a strained hamstring, but both he and Griffin played limited minutes.

Griffin scored 19 points and Rose had just six.

Rockets 122, Pelicans 116

In New Orleans, James Harden had 39 points, including 13 straight during a 2:10 span in the fourth quarter, and Houston beat the short-handed Pelicans.

Russell Westbrook added 26 points and Clint Capela scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to help the Rockets to their fourth straight win.

Jazz 122, Warriors 108

In San Francisco, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each hit five 3-pointers as Utah shot 56 percent (15-for-27) from deep over the first three quarters to take command in a victory over Golden State.