The Lakers parted ways with coach Luke Walton on Friday after three straight losing seasons. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Luke Walton gone after three seasons coaching the Lakers

AP

LOS ANGELES - Luke Walton is out as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after three losing seasons.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced Walton’s departure Friday, three days after the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. Pelinka called Walton leaving a mutual decision.

Walton went 98-148 in his first permanent head coaching job.

In other news, sources say the Pelicans have reached an agreement in principle to make ex-Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin New Orleans’ new executive vice president of basketball operations.

