Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ejected early in loss to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets ran San Antonio right off the court. Long before, the officials ran Gregg Popovich.

Nikola Jokic scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine of Denver’s season-high 41 assists as the Nuggets routed San Antonio 113-85 on Wednesday night in a game in which the Spurs coach was ejected after just 63 seconds.

Jamal Murray added 14 points and 11 assists for a Nuggets team that’s currently holding down the No. 2 seed in the West with four games remaining. The squad rebounded from a 116-102 loss to top-seeded Golden State a night earlier.

“We played,” Murray said, “the way we want to play.”

Denver steadily built a commanding lead against the Spurs before emptying the bench with about 5 minutes remaining. Popovich was long gone and didn’t have to endure his team’s implosion.

Popovich appeared livid over a non-foul call and called time out to argue with the officials. After two technicals, he was sent to the locker room at 10:57 of the opening quarter. The last time a coach was ejected within the first two minutes of a game was Washington’s Flip Saunders on Jan. 2, 2012, at Boston, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Saunders was ejected 1:46 into that game.

Rockets 135, Clippers 103

In Los Angeles, James Harden scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 29 points, and Houston routed the Clippers.

Hornets 115, Pelicans 109

In New Orleans, Kemba Walker scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and Charlotte kept alive its slim playoff hopes with a victory over the Pelicans.

Hawks 130, 76ers 122

In Atlanta, Trae Young had 33 points and 12 assists, John Collins added 25 points, and the Hawks handed Philadelphia its second straight loss as injured Joel Embiid missed his third game in a row.

Jazz 118, Suns 97

In Phoenix, Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, leading playoff-bound Utah past the Suns.

Trail Blazers 116, Grizzlies

In Portland, Evan Turner had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and the Trail Blazers reached 50 wins.

Yuta Watanabe had four points, one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes of action for Memphis in the loss.

In other games

Timberwolves 110, Mavericks 108

Bulls 115, Wizards 114

Pacers 108, Pistons 89

Celtics 112, Heat 102

Raptors 115, Nets 105

Magic 114, Knicks 100