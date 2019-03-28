Light flyweight Reiya Konishi gets another shot at world title in May

Reiya Konishi will get a second world title shot when he fights IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua in May, Shinsei Gym announced on Thursday.

Konishi, who lost to Carlos Canizales in an unsuccessful WBA light flyweight title bid in March 2018, said he will make every effort to leave the ring with the IBF belt after his fight with Alvarado on May 19 at the Kobe Portopia Hotel.

“I don’t want to experience losing again,” the 25-year-old Konishi said.

“I don’t think I’ll get another chance if I don’t win this one, so I’m going to go all out.”.

In 18 bouts, Konishi is 17-1 (seven knockouts). The 30-year-old Alvarado is 34-2 (30 KOs).

Shinsei Gym also said Kasumi Saeki and Mexico’s Elizabeth Lopez will fight for the vacant WBO women’s minimumweight title on April 27 at Edion Arena Osaka. It will be Saeki’s first world title fight.