Rui Hachimura scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Saint Mary's for 20th straight victory

Rui Hachimura contributed 17 points to No. 1 Gonzaga’s 69-55 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday as the Bulldogs closed out a perfect West Coast Conference regular season with their 20th straight victory.

Hachimura went 6-for-6 with a three pointer in a closely contested first half, and stepped up his defensive game after the break with seven of his eight rebounds and two steals in the second half.

The 21-year-old junior said he remembered the team’s “gloomy” mood after their 103-90 loss to North Carolina last December. The Bulldogs vowed afterwards they “wouldn’t lose” as the team pulled together and won 20 straight for a 29-2 overall record.

“It’s great. I’m happy,” Hachimura said.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s both received byes to the West Coast Conference Championship semifinals in Las Vegas on March 11. The top-ranked Bulldogs are all but guaranteed a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“This is a good time to adjust the team’s poor points,” Hachimura said. “I want the team to play solidly.”

Hachimura was born in Toyama Prefecture to a Japanese mother and Beninese father. The 203-cm forward is considered one of the top prospects for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Brandon Clarke had six points during the game-changing 17-0 spurt in the second half that sent the Bulldogs to another lopsided win.

Clarke also had three blocks during that stretch and influenced several other shots as Gonzaga proved to be far too tough for its fiercest conference rival.

Jordan Ford scored 19 points to lead the Gaels (20-11, 11-5). They went nearly eight minutes without scoring in the second half.

Saint Mary’s cut the deficit to 47-44 when Tanner Krebbs scored on a layup with 12:07 to play. The Gaels had fallen behind by 20 points before scoring again on a basket by Jock Perry with 4:21 remaining.