Manchester City to face Marinos in friendly in Japan during July

Kyodo

Yokohama F Marinos will play English glamor club Manchester City in a friendly on July 27, the J. League first-division side said Wednesday.

The match will be held at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium as part of the Premier League team’s preseason tour of Asia. City is currently chasing a second straight league title.

Marinos and City are both part of the City Football Group, which operates several soccer-related business around the world.

It holds majority ownership of Manchester City, as well as a minority stake in the Japanese club.

City signed Japanese defender Ko Itakura last month, and immediately sent him on loan to Dutch team FC Groningen.

With 11 games left, City trails Liverpool by a single point in the battle for the Premier League title.

Yokohama finished 12th in the 18-team J. League first division.

