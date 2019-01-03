Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Newcastle in Premier League action on Wednesday at St. James' Park. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Manchester United continues surge under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - With Manchester United still scoreless after an hour at Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was facing the first real challenge of his interim tenure at England’s biggest club.

His response showed he might just have the same magic touch as a United manager that he had as a player.

Solskjaer sent on Romelu Lukaku as part of a double substitution in the 63rd minute and, 38 seconds later, the striker scored with his first touch to set United on its way to a 2-0 win at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

That’s four straight victories for Solskjaer since replacing Jose Mourinho last month — among previous United managers, only the great Matt Busby achieved that feat in their first four matches — and 14 goals scored.

“It’s totally different with the new manager,” Lukaku said. “We are all learning from him. So far, so good.”

Even better for United, fourth-place Chelsea could only draw 0-0 at home to Southampton at Stamford Bridge to leave only six points between the teams in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

United moved to within three points of fifth-place Arsenal, too. The team has truly been revived by its former striker.

One of Solskjaer’s biggest successes has been getting the best out of young United striker Marcus Rashford, who added the second goal against Newcastle in the 80th minute to make it three in four games under the new coach.

Rashford also fired in the free kick that was spilled by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, allowing Lukaku to tap in.

“Marcus Rashford has the Cristiano hit — it swerves everywhere,” Solskjaer said, comparing the striker’s dead-ball technique to Cristiano Ronaldo’s, “but I liked his goal today. Calmed himself down, just passed it in. Well done.

“He is only 21, you have to remember that.”

Chelsea is running out of fit forwards and it is starting to show.

Three days after needing a goal from central midfielder N’Golo Kante to eke out a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, Chelsea lacked a cutting edge in attack as it toiled to a draw against a Southampton side battling to avoid relegation.

Watford and Bournemouth scored six goals between them in a 26-minute span in the first half as the two mid-table teams played out a 3-3 draw. Ryan Fraser had the final say as Bournemouth came from two goals down to rescue a point.

