Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa apologized on Wednesday for attending a party in Tokyo last month while the capital and some other areas in the country were in a coronavirus pre-emergency stage .

The party was held by a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for fundraising on the morning of April 20.

“I should have made a careful judgment at a time when many people across the country remained patient” amid the virus crisis, Nakagawa said at a regular news conference.

No food or drink was served at the party, Nakagawa said, adding that thorough infection prevention measures were in place at the venue.

“Making utmost efforts to maintain the country’s medical care systems (in the fight against the virus) and promoting vaccinations of citizens at an accelerated pace are the tasks required for the leader of the medical association,” he said. “I will work harder than ever to fulfill my duty to help end the national crisis.”