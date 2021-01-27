Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he expects to decide whether to extend the state of emergency covering Tokyo and other parts of Japan struggling to stem the spread of the coronavirus several days before it is set to end on Feb. 7.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee, Suga said the timing of the decision had to strike the right balance — too early, and health experts would not be able to examine the latest data, too late, and people would be caught off guard.

The comments came as a growing number of people in his administration and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party believe an extension is inevitable.

According to sources familiar with the matter, one option being floated is to keep the state of emergency, under which the public is urged to refrain from going outside unnecessarily while restaurants and bars are asked to shorten their opening hours, until the end of February.

The state of emergency covers 11 of Japan’s 47 prefectures — Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka — covering more than half of the country’s population and around 60% of its economy.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan’s coronavirus response, said at the meeting of the House of Councilors’ Budget Committee that the situation improving from Stage 4, the worst level on the government’s four-point scale, to Stage 3 would not immediately warrant lifting the state of emergency.

“We will make a decision based on a comprehensive assessment of the situation,” he said.

The stages are based on six key indicators, including the weekly number of infections per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients currently available.

Tokyo, which is set to host the Olympics and Paralympics in six months, reported Wednesday 973 new daily coronavirus infection cases, with the count showing a downward trend in recent days.

The capital has seen four-digit increases almost every day since entering January, but Wednesday’s figure stayed below the 1,000 mark for the third time since Sunday. Its cumulative cases now stand at 96,507.

However, as the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms still hovers at around 150, Tokyo faces the risk of a medical system collapse. There has also been an increase in people dying at home due to a lack of available hospital beds.

Health experts have warned that rushing to lift the state of emergency too soon would quickly lead to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Asked by opposition lawmaker Renho whether there was any scientific data backing up his promise to improve the situation by the Feb. 7 end date, Suga said the pledge was a sign of his “strong determination” to stem the spread of the coronavirus and that it would have been inappropriate to speak of an extension too soon.

Public support for Suga, who took office in September, is dwindling due to what has been criticized as a sluggish pandemic response. A Kyodo News poll conducted this month showed his Cabinet’s approval rating at 41.3%, down 9 percentage points from December.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)