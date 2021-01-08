Tokyo reported 2,392 COVID-19 cases Friday, a day after posting a record high of 2,447 cases.

Of the people newly found with the virus in Tokyo, 711 are in their 20s, 536 in their 30s, 340 in their 40s and 298 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over, who are at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 235. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards rose by eight from the previous day to a record 129.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 71,182, according to the metropolitan government.

The spike in new cases comes after 13,807 coronavirus tests were administered on Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan marked a record high of 7,568 on Thursday, far exceeding the previous daily record of slightly over 6,000, set on Wednesday.

New cases also hit a record high Thursday in Saitama Prefecture, at 460, Chiba Prefecture, at 450, and Kanagawa Prefecture, at 679. The government Thursday declared a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic for Tokyo and the three prefectures bordering the capital.

As of Thursday, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms stood at a record high of 796 nationwide, up by 12 from the previous day, while 64 new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, including 11 in Tokyo, and eight each in Saitama, Aichi and Osaka prefectures.

Infections are spreading rapidly across the country, with new cases also hitting a record high in Osaka and two other Kansai prefectures — Hyogo and Kyoto — at 607, 284 and 143, respectively. The three prefectures are considering asking the central government to be added to the list of prefectures covered by the latest state of emergency.

Other prefectures that saw the daily infection count hit a record high on Thursday were Aichi, at 431, Fukuoka, at 388, Miyazaki, at 105, Ibaraki, at 90, Gunma, at 83, Nagano, at 79, Miyagi, at 75, Nagasaki, at 58, Shiga, at 53, Yamanashi, at 35, Kagawa, at 32, Ehime, at 28, and Wakayama, at 21.

The state of emergency for Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa took effect on Friday and is slated to run until Feb. 7.

