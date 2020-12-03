The government is considering raising the share of medical expenses paid by the individuals receiving care from 10% to 20% for people age 75 or older who have taxable income and earn at least ¥1.7 million annually, sources have said.

The increase, if applied, would cover about 5.2 million people, or the top 38% income group in the age bracket. The measure is expected to lead to a reduction in the burden of medical costs on the generations still working worth about ¥122 billion.

The government plans to present the proposal at a meeting of a government panel established to debate building a social security system that benefits all generations, set to be held Friday or soon after, the sources said.

It is uncertain as to whether the proposal will be adopted, however, because Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner, has been looking to hold off a decision on the topic amid the spread of COVID-19.

Some within the ruling bloc are also cautious about deciding on the measure at an early date because of its possible impact on an anticipated election for the House of Representatives.

In addition, there are calls from within the LDP for the scope of older people set to be affected by the payment hike to be narrowed.

Currently, the proportion of out-of-pocket medical expenses for people age 75 or older is set at 30% for those who earn as much as the working population, or at least ¥3.83 million a year, and at 10% for the rest. The 30% burden is imposed on only 7% of the people in the age group.

As medical costs are expected to surge from fiscal 2022, when many of the country’s baby boomers start to turn 75, the government is facing the need to reduce the burden of mounting medical fees for older people that falls to working generations.

