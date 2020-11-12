The dollar eased to levels slightly below ¥105.30 in Tokyo trading Thursday, on the back of a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.27, down from ¥105.40 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1771, down from $1.1808, and at ¥123.92, down from ¥124.46.

The dollar moved in the ¥105.40 zone early in the morning carrying over its strength in overseas trading. But it dropped below ¥105.20 in midmorning trading as Japanese exporters stepped up selling. The greenback was also weighed down by U.S. long-term rates' drop.

In the afternoon, the dollar went sideways amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

"A risk-on mood receded a little" as investors increasingly became concerned about how soon a promising coronavirus vaccine can be widely available and how well it will be handled, a Japanese bank official said.