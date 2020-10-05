AirAsia Japan Co., a unit of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group, said Monday it has decided to abolish all its routes, effectively closing down its Japan operations.
The low-cost carrier, based in Aichi Prefecture, said the measures will go into effect Dec. 5.
The airline cited travel restrictions spurred by the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for its decision.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant and sustained adverse economic impact on businesses and economies around the world and the company has not been spared,” it said in a statement.
Also Monday, AirAsia Japan notified the transport ministry it would be shutting all of its routes.
The airline operates three domestic routes, while one international route connects with Taipei.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.