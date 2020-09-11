Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. said on Friday it would spend about ¥1 billion ($9.42 million) to pay for measures to help Mauritius, including the clean-up of the mangrove forest and contribution to an environmental recovery fund.

A bulk carrier chartered by the Japanese shipping company ran aground on a reef in Mauritius on July 25 and later began leaking oil, causing a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

“We will provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius with the support and cooperation of experts and organizations with specialized knowledge of environmental restoration and protection,” the company said in a statement.

Mitsui OSK plans to contribute about ¥800 million over several years to establish a Mauritius natural environment recovery fund and another ¥100 million to several local NGOs and local funds established by public agencies such as the Mauritius government and the United Nations.

It will send its employees to Mauritius to replace some of the 13 staff who have already been sent.

In addition, the shipping company plans to provide further support to local fishing and tourism industries, though details will be worked out later.

The MV Wakashio carried 4,000 tonnes of fuel that began seeping into the island nation’s pristine, coral-filled waters.

After the boat split in two, the larger piece was towed out to sea and sunk, but the smaller section remains stranded on the reef.

More than 1,000 tonnes of oil is believed to have leaked from the ship, with the rest siphoned out before it spilled.

The oil has affected mangroved areas that are complicated to clean.

Scientists say that the full impact of the spill is still unfolding but that the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The wildlife at risk include the seagrasses blanketing sand in the shallow waters, clownfish living in coral reefs, mangroves systems, and the critically endangered Pink Pigeon, endemic to the island.

Both the operator and the vessel’s owner Nagashiki Shipping have apologized for the spill. Nagashiki last month pledged to “sincerely” respond to requests for compensation.

It was not immediately clear if the funds promised by Mitsui would satisfy demands from the Mauritius government for compensation from the companies for “all losses and damages” caused by the spill and clean-up costs.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said last week the country would continue supporting recovery efforts.

The accident is still under investigation by Mauritian authorities.

Kyodo News said last month the ship’s crew had steered it close to shore because they wanted to find a mobile signal so they could contact family and ask about the coronavirus situation at home.

It cited an unnamed judicial source, who also said an alcohol-fueled birthday party had been held on board before the accident, though it was not clear if on-duty crew participated.