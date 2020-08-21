Supermarket sales rose 2.6 percent in July from a year earlier, an industry body said Friday.
Sales at 10,823 supermarket stores run by 56 companies totaled ¥1.08 trillion ($10 billion), according to data released by the Japan Chain Stores Association.
By product, same-store sales of food climbed 4.5 percent and those of home furnishings grew 14.4 percent, while clothing sales fell 13.4 percent.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.