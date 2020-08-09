National / Science & Health

Japan's male smoking rate drops below 30% for first time

Men and women in their 40s smoked the most, with rates of 37.6 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. | KYODO

Kyodo

Japan’s male smoking rate fell below 30 percent for the first time last year, slipping to 28.8 percent, down 2.3 points from the previous study in 2016, a health ministry survey found.

The national livelihood survey, conducted every three years by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, also found that the female smoking rate fell 0.7 point to 8.8 percent.

By age bracket, smokers in their 20s saw the biggest drops, with the ratio for men falling 4.1 points to 27 percent and the ratio for women dropping 1.9 points to 8.3 percent.

But most smokers are in their 40s, with rates of 37.6 percent for men and 13.4 percent for women.

The male smoking rate has been on the decline since hitting 48.4 percent in 2001.

RELATED STORIES

Growing public awareness of the dangers of smoking is likely behind the downtrend. In April, a law banning smoking indoors in principle at restaurants, offices, hotel lobbies and other public places also took effect.

The survey of people 20 or over counted as smokers those who smoke “everyday” or “sometimes.”

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Men and women in their 40s smoked the most, with rates of 37.6 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. | KYODO

,