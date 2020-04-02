LDP agrees on Japan tax relief package to ease pain from coronavirus

Senior Japanese ruling party officials reached a broad agreement Thursday on a package of tax relief measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of executives from the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax System.

Small companies facing a decrease of 50 percent or more in annual sales will be exempt from fixed property tax payments. The tax will be cut by half for those seeing a sales decrease of 30 percent to less than 50 percent.

Companies will be allowed to defer tax payments for one year if their sales fall by 20 percent or more.

Tax reductions linked to housing loans, set to expire at the end of this year, will be extended for one year. An automobile tax cut will be extended for six months to the end of March next year.

On event cancellations and postponements linked to the pandemic, people will be eligible for income tax deductions if their tickets are not refunded.

The coverage of the corporate tax refund program for loss-making small firms will expand to include midsize companies.

The panel is also considering deducting corporate taxes for small companies introducing teleworking.

The government aims to help virus-hit firms hold enough cash in hand to continue their business by temporarily exempting them from any sort of tax payment including corporate and consumption taxes as well as social security premiums such as pension and health insurance fees, sources close to the matter said.

Currently, companies that have difficulty in continuing their business can, in principle, seek a one-year tax grace period, providing they provide collateral. But the new system will exempt such requirements, according to the sources.

The plan is expected to be part of the government’s economic package to cushion the fallout from the virus outbreak. It will be finalized possibly next Tuesday.