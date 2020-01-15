Investigators emerge from the office of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Wednesday. They are carrying boxes of materials seized during a raid at the location in the city of Hiroshima related to alleged election campaign violations by his wife during the Upper House election in July. | KYODO

Offices of ex-justice minister, wife searched over election scandal

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA – Prosecutors searched offices of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife in Hiroshima on Wednesday over alleged law violations during her election campaign.

Kawai, 56, and his 46-year-old wife Anri are suspected of having paid 13 female campaign announcers a daily allowance of ¥30,000 ($273), double the amount allowed by law, during the House of Councilors election in July, in which she won a seat, according to sources.

University professors and local voters have filed criminal complaints against the couple, while prosecutors have already started questioning those involved in the election effort, the sources said.

Following the search, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference that the couple “need to be held accountable for their own actions.”

Kawai resigned as justice minister in October after the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported the allegation online, while his wife submitted to the Liberal Democratic Party a medical certificate stating she was diagnosed with an adjustment disorder and needs to rest for one month.

In another potential matter, a man who said he helped in Anri Kawai’s election campaign told Kyodo News that a local LDP branch she headed paid him ¥860,000 for his role seeking support for her from local assembly members and voters. The election law bans election offices from rewarding such work.

