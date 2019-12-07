In bid to attract more foreign tourists, government to help finance building of 50 'world-class' luxury hotels

The government will help the private sector build 50 luxury hotels that will appeal to foreign tourists, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Saturday.

The government hopes to see “new world-class hotels at some 50 locations” by supporting hotel development projects through a loan program included in a new economic stimulus package, Suga told reporters.

Japan does not have enough hotels with suite rooms to cater for affluent visitors, Suga told reporters during his visit to Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, which was hit by powerful earthquakes in April 2016.

“We’ll offer financial aid through the Development Bank of Japan using a fiscal investment and loan program in order to support hotel development,” he said.