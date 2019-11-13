A pedestrian walks past the Sumitomo Corp. headquarters in Tokyo. The trading house will inject some ¥500 million by February to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker, RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker

Nna/kyodo

TAIPEI – Trading house Sumitomo Corp. will inject some ¥500 million ($4.5 million) by February 2020 to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan’s top electric bus-maker, RAC Electric Vehicles Inc.

The two will seek to capitalize on the Taiwan government’s plan to replace 15,000 conventional buses with electric vehicles by 2030 with a budget of 30 billion New Taiwan dollars ($980 million), the Tokyo-based company said.

RAC is the only firm to have a government license for electric buses. The deal came after the firm’s cooperation on batteries for electric vehicles, a Sumitomo spokesman said Tuesday.

Sumitomo is also involved in the electric motorcycle business in Taiwan but it is comparatively easier to enter the electric bus business, he said.

“While electric motorcycles require a wide network of charging stations, electric busses only require charging facilities at terminal stations to be operational,” he said.

He said that in the future they plan to sell electric buses outside Taiwan as well, without disclosing further details.

RAC’s buses have the advantage of efficiency, hill-climbing ability and accuracy when it comes to remote monitoring of battery levels, according to Sumitomo. They have a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour, compared to other electric buses that usually have a top speed of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, the company said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A couple wearing rental kimono walk through the Pontocho dining area of Kyoto. The tourist city is considering the sale of debt to finance environmental, social and governance projects, according to its mayor.
Kyoto considers entering Japan's nascent local green bond market
Japan's most popular tourist city is exploring a possible sale of debt to finance environmental, social and governance projects, in what may be the country's only such municipal bond after Tokyo...
People walk on the waterfront that overlooks the skyline of lower Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Nov. 6.
New York beats Tokyo to become world's top innovative city
New York took first place in a list of the world's most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and startups. Tokyo &#...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday.
U.S. set to delay new auto tariffs by up to six months, industry sources say
The Trump administration plans to delay a decision about additional tariffs on imported cars, according to two industry sources. The delay could last up to six months, the sources said, with the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A pedestrian walks past the Sumitomo Corp. headquarters in Tokyo. The trading house will inject some ¥500 million by February to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker, RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,